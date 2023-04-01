The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells $235,620.07 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.87. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

About The Liberty Braves Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.