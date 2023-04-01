The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells $235,620.07 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.87. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
