The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Insider Activity

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.6 %

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $224.77 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

