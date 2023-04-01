The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 2,999 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 609.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Guggenheim cut their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

