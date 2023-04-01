Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.38

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.38 and last traded at $129.19, with a volume of 32319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

