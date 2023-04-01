Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

