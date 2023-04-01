Truist Financial Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $40.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NCNO. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $93,579.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,121 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in nCino by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in nCino by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.