US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.11. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 51,405 shares traded.

US Nuclear Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

US Nuclear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the designing, building, and manufacturing of radiation safety and monitoring instruments through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Optron and Overhoff. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.