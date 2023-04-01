US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.11. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 51,405 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
US Nuclear Corp. engages in the designing, building, and manufacturing of radiation safety and monitoring instruments through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Optron and Overhoff. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.
