Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Arlington Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 924,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,735,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA opened at $45.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

