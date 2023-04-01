Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 178.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 320.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of VOOV opened at $146.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.02. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $154.82.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

