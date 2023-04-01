Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.35

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 63602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Vertex Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $375,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $375,919.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,803,186 shares of company stock worth $31,922,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 624.8% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 10.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 926.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 310,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 280,082 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 204,554 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

