vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.78. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 30,181 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.