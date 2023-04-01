Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $171.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.95. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.