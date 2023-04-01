Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after purchasing an additional 391,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

