Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of WCN stock opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after purchasing an additional 391,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
