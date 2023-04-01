Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WM. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.27.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

