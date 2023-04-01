Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $425.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.73.

Stock Up 1.7 %

LULU stock opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.88. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

