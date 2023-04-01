Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Yum China Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $63.39 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.