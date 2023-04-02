16,730 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,698,246 shares of company stock valued at $298,770,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

USFD opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.