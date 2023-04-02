192 Shares in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 192 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UniFirst by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $176.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $205.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.44.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

