36,901 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,204 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $34,798,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,816,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 880,247 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $17.15 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

