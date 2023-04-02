4,708 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $202.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

