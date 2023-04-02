5,125 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 197.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $94.10.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

