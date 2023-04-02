9,365 Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,365 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -738.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CQP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

