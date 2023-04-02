99 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,069,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,986,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $336.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.05 and a 200-day moving average of $303.60.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.