Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,258 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Shares of XOM opened at $109.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

