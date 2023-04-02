Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,030 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.