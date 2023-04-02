Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $78.30 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,422 shares of company stock valued at $676,064 and sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

