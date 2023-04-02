Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,277. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,422 shares of company stock valued at $676,064 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

