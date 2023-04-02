Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,828 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 8.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $79,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

BABA stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

