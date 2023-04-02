Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

