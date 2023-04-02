Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.