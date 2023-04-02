Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.