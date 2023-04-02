Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
See Also
