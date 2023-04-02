Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amcor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Amcor by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.