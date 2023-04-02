American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 133 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 6.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $244.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

