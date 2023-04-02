Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %
AMZN opened at $103.29 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
