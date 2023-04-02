Apeiron RIA LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE JNJ opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
