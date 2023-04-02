Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.