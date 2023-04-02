Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

Apple stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.53.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

