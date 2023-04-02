Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.