Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

