Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 400 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

AFL stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.