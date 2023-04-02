Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.