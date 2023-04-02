Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $124.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

