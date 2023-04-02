Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 196 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 455.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AME stock opened at $145.33 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.