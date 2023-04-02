Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,413,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

