Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 240 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

