Arlington Partners LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

