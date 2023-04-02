Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

NYSE:AVY opened at $178.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

