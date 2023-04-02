Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $227.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $459,295.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,523 shares in the company, valued at $34,072,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,119 shares of company stock worth $84,350,412 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.