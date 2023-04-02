Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $267,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,722,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130,785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,349 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.