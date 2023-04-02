Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.